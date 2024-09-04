New World Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $555.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

