New World Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $73.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,652. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

