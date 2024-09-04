New World Advisors LLC Sells 3,375 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New World Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

GLW traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

