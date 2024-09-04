Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. Newell Brands has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.69.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.