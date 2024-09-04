NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NEWT stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.30. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NewtekOne will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $80,652.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,917,027.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NewtekOne news, CFO Michael Scott Price purchased 2,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,963.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 6,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $80,652.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,917,027.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,649 shares of company stock valued at $183,352. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 43.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NewtekOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

