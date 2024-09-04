NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given a C$11.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been given a C$11.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXE. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE NXE traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.53. The company had a trading volume of 715,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.78. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.77.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NexGen Energy

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. Also, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. 7.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

