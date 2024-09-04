NIP Group Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 4th (NASDAQ:NIPG)

NIP Group’s (NASDAQ:NIPG – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 4th. NIP Group had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $20,250,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
NIP Group Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ NIPG opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. NIP Group has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $17.76.
About NIP Group
