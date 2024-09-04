NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.