Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Earns Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NOK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,431,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,276,402. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

