Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $28,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,539,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,870,000 after buying an additional 324,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,889,000 after buying an additional 12,313,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,216,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,136,000 after acquiring an additional 102,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,243,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

