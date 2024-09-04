Nosana Self Reported Market Cap Hits $165.59 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Nosana token can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00003250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nosana has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Nosana has a total market cap of $165.59 million and $1.40 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nosana alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana launched on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,431,166 tokens. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.83115073 USD and is down -7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,384,934.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nosana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nosana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nosana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nosana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.