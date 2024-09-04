Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 23.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $145.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.