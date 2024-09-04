Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after buying an additional 54,119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $548.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

