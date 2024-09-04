Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Boosted by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE:NVS opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
