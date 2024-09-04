Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 487,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.88.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.