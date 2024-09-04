Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

NAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 487,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,992. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

