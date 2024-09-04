Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

