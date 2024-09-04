Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NMT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,903. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
