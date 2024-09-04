Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 4,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $6.31.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
