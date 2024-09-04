Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 173,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

