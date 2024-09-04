NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008538 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.67 or 1.00009485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

