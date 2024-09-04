NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Lifted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,312,000 after purchasing an additional 173,697 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after purchasing an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NXPI. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.