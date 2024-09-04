Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 0.2%

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 513 ($6.75) and last traded at GBX 517 ($6.80). Approximately 365,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 282,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.81).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 488.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 24.00 and a quick ratio of 82.79. The company has a market capitalization of £912.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,914.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments

In related news, insider David Till acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £37,392 ($49,167.65). In other news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($135,700.20). Also, insider David Till purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £37,392 ($49,167.65). Insiders have purchased 37,600 shares of company stock worth $19,149,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

