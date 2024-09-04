Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.42

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.42 and last traded at C$8.44, with a volume of 21176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$643.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of C$208.40 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 2.0525164 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director Michael Faust bought 40,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,654.06. In other news, Director Michael Faust bought 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$249,654.06. Also, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.04 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.