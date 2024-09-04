Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $262,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

