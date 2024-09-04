Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after purchasing an additional 519,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,932,000 after purchasing an additional 824,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,102,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,335,000 after buying an additional 431,056 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,935,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,858,000 after buying an additional 1,457,036 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

