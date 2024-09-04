OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

