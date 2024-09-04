Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Announces $1.06 Annual Dividend

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ORI opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $36.06.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

