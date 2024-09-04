Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.54

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after acquiring an additional 532,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $89,446,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Old Republic International by 14.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

