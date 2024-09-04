Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 42.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 20.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Performance

OLK opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.