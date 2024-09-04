OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.40 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $29.40 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

