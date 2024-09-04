OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.60 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and $4.79 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 11% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00037829 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

