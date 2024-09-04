OMG Network Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $29.69 million and $4.91 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

