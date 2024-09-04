Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ONCT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

