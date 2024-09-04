Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) PT Raised to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.
Onestream Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Onestream
In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last 90 days.
About Onestream
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
