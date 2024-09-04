Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.0 million-$125.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.6 million. Onestream also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.050-0.010 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Get Onestream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OS

Onestream Trading Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onestream stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Onestream has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $31.90.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.