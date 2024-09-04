Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Sells $264,231.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Srinivas Vedula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ONTO traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,220. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.98 and a 52 week high of $238.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 232.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

