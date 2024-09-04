Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORMP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $97.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

