Orchid Trading Down 2% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 2% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $71.13 million and $9.66 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008040 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,857.91 or 0.99790802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0728926 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $9,804,759.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.