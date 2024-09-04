Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 459 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $956.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $895.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $825.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $909.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

