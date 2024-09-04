Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after purchasing an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stryker by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after acquiring an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $359.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $362.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

