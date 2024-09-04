Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,341,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,021,393,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,568,854 shares of company stock valued at $281,624,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $200.53 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day moving average of $173.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

