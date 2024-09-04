Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,470 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 934 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $552.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.52. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.93.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

