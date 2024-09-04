Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MMC opened at $228.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $230.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.04. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.