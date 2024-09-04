Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 50.7% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.