Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 553 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,309,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

SBUX opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

