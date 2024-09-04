Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 344 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,137,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $283,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.