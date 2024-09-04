O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lessened by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $1,131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,192. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,087.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,067.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.