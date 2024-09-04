Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY) to Issue Dividend of $3.08 on October 30th

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 3.0812 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $0.83.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

