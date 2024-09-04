Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OROVY) to Issue Dividend of $3.08 on October 30th

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 3.0812 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $0.83.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
