Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading Down 3.4%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 102,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Orogen Royalties Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28.
Orogen Royalties Company Profile
Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.
