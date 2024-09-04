Osisko Development Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ODV opened at $1.98 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
