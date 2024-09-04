Osisko Development Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Development in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Osisko Development’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ODV opened at $1.98 on Monday. Osisko Development has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODV. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 538,351 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 9.1% in the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

