Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

